Alina Baraz's Debut Album "It Was Divine" Features Khalid, Nas, & More

Alina Baraz has been letting go of hits for the last few months during the lead-up to her debut studio album's arrival. It Was Divine was announced earlier this year and, finally, it has arrived with features from 6LACK, Khalid, Nas, and Smino.

Cleveland singer Alina Baraz is one of the most underlooked artists in the music industry right now, working out of Mom + Pop Records. Her voice is angelic and you can't quite fit her into a box. She's not entirely pop but yet, she's not really R&B either. The 26-year-old is somewhat responsible for the tremendous rise of Khalid over the years and, with It Was Divine, we wouldn't be surprised to see her finally make some major noise herself around the world.

Listen to Alina Baraz's debut studio album below.

Tracklist:

1. My Whole Life

2. Morocco (feat. 6LACK)

3. Frank

4. Endlessly

5. Gimme The Wheel (feat. Smino)

6. Off The Grid (feat. Khalid)

7. More Than Enough

8. Night and Morning

9. To Me

10. Memo Blue

11. Who Got Me

12. Say You Know

13. Take It Home

14. Be Good

15. Until I Met You (feat. Nas)

16. The Beginning