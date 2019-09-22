Alicia Keys processes one of the most beautiful voices alive today and she just used that sound to cover one of Post Malone’s best tracks. During Saturday’s iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, the singer performed an angelic rendition of Malone’s “Congratulations” off of his 2016 record, Stoney.

The multitalented Keys begins the performance by singing while also playing the piano. Her wonderful voice brings elegance to the lines, “Now they always say congratulations/Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation/They ain't never had the dedication.”

Keys performed a handful of other songs such as “Girl on Fire” and “Try Sleeping With A Broken Heart.” It’s been three years since her last project, HERE, but she has more work on the way. She released a duet with Miquel earlier this month titled, “Show Me Love.” She’s commented on her upcoming work telling Harpers Bazaar, “It reflects where I am today—the deeper acceptance I have of who I am as a full human being, the flaws, the pieces that I used to push aside because I wasn’t ready to embrace the anger or the fear or the crazy.” Check out more of her performance below and stream “Show Me Love” here.