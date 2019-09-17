Alicia Keys & Miguel Release Gorgeous New Single "Show Me Love"

It's not every day that we get new music from Alicia Keys. These days, the talented vocalist doesn't release as frequently as she once did. Yesterday, she announced that she would be coming through with some fresh vibes and we didn't need to wait too long. Fans of the star can rejoice because her collaboration with Miguel, titled "Show Me Love," has officially arrived.

This new cut showcases both recording artists at their strongest. They seemingly bounced ideas off of one another while in the studio, proving that they have great chemistry on record. Their voices complement each other with their tones sounding damn-near perfect when intertwined.

This is the first single we've heard from Alicia Keys in a minute. How are you feeling about it?

Quotable Lyrics:

We gon' get this lovin'

Like we never done it

Baby I'm in love

Go 'head, show me love