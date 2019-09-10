Over the weekend, Alexis Skyy and her friend, Sabrina Peterson, claimed that they were robbed at gunpoint. We previously reported on the incident after Alexis's boyfriend Trouble shared on Instagram that he was sending a message to the people out in the streets that he's willing to pay to get the car back.

Alexis and Sabrina wanted to share details about their ordeal so they sat down with Atlanta's 11-Alive. The women were reportedly at a QT when they say two black males carjacked them of Sabrina's 2019 black Maserati truck worth $110K. According to the police report, Sabrina stepped outside of the vehicle, as it was still running, to speak with Alexis. Then, a silver Corvette pulled up and a man got out of that vehicle and into the Maserati truck.

11-Alive reports that the women spotted a firearm inside of the Corvette and ran after the Maserati but it took off at a high speed. They said they were terrified during the carjacking and were thankful that their children weren't in the vehicle with them. "To the gentleman who has my car, enjoy it," Sabrina said. "Have a great time in it. I'm praying for you and I'm praying for your family. I'm praying for you to try a different way. I pray for resources for you. I pray for abundance. I pray that if you do sell the car, that you make enough money to have another outlet to be able to...use my car as the money to fuel your dreams." Sabrina spoke directly to the person who carjacked her and asked that they would just promise they wouldn't hurt anyone else.

"Let my car be the last car and let my car be your blessing," she added. "I have no ill will toward you and feel no malice in my heart toward you. I feel sorry for you, and at the end of the day, whenever you get a chance, I'll help you fix your credit. I'll help you do the things you need to do. I'll help you interview because you're lost, baby."

The pair also held a protest at the QT location where they were robbed because they claim that there has been an increase in crime in that area, especially against women, but Atlanta police aren't doing enough to protect them. Check it all out below.