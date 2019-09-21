It was only about two weeks ago that Alex Trebek was back to hosting Jeopardy! after completing a round of chemotherapy since his pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Unfortunately, the 79-year-old was hit with unfortunate news when his health declined and he had to be readmitted to the hospital for more chemo treatments. "I was doing so well, and my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer," he recently told Good Morning America.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"So we were all very optimistic and they said, 'Good, we're going to stop chemo, We'll start you on immunotherapy.' That unfortunately did not work out well. I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high. Much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again. And that's what I'm doing."

While Alex is undergoing more chemo, he will continue to host season 36 of the beloved show to the best of his ability.

"[It's] the season that comes before number 37. That's it. It's another day at the office. But what a wonderful office to go to do your work," he added. "As long as I can walk out, and walking out is more of an effort now than it used to be, as long as I can walk out, and greet the audience and the contestants, and run the game, I'm happy."