Alex Trebek is counting his blessings after the beloved game show host has completed chemotherapy and has been cleared to head back to his hosting duties on Jeopardy! The 79-year-old was battling stage four pancreatic cancer and we previously posted how doctors were stunned by how well Alex had been responding to treatment. "The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory…some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent," he said.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In a new clip shared to the show's Facebook page, we see that Alex is more ready than ever to host the 36th season of the game show. “We have some exciting things coming up, and I can’t wait to share them with all of you. Let me tell you, it’s going to be a good year,” he said.

“I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers,” Alex added while in treatment. “I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.”

“I’ve got a lot of love out there headed in my direction and a lot of prayer, and I will never ever minimize the value of that.”

Glad to have him back.