Redskins' Quarterback Alex Smith is "very much lucky to be alive," according to a new interview with ESPN's Outside The Lines.

Smith is referring to a leg injury that kept him off the field for over a year. In November 2018, during a game against the Houston Texans, Smith was tackled by JJ Watt and Kareem Jackson that resulted in a gruesome compound fracture of his right tibia, which penetrated the skin. He also suffered a fractured right fibula.

It was the tibia penetrating the skin that was the biggest concern. Such an injury increases the risk of infection significantly.

"I had a pretty serious infection ... they had a lot of complications with it,'' Smith explained. As it turns out, he had developed sepsis, a life-threatening condition.

Smith continued, "next thing I remember is waking up several weeks later faced with the decision of amputation or limb salvage at that point."

Smith opted for limb salvage and the surgeries were successful. "[I'm] so thankful for everyone that's had a hand in this," he said. "My wife, kids, and family and doctors and nurses and PTs and trainers and so many people that have helped me to be sitting here."

Smith has been cleared of all infection and hopes he'll be able to return to the Redskins.