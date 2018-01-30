Alex Smith
- SportsAlex Smith Predicts Dak Prescott Will Have A "Huge" Comeback Season Following InjuryFrom one QB to another. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsAlex Smith Announces Retirement From FootballAlex Smith made an incredible comeback last season, and now, he's calling it a career.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTexans Reportedly Pursuing This Veteran QuarterbackThe Houston Texans are looking to load up on quarterbacks.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAlex Smith & Washington Football Team Part Ways: ReportThe Washington Football Team is looking to go in a different direction.By Alexander Cole
- FootballWFT QB Taylor Heinicke Gets Slammed After Fans Learn He’s A Trump SupporterHeinicke's mockery of BLM rubbed some people the wrong way.By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsAlex Smith Plays In First NFL Game Since Gruesome Injury In 2018Alex Smith returned to the field for the first time since his leg injury two years ago.By Cole Blake
- SportsAlex Smith Makes Washington Football Team's 53-Man RosterAlex Smith has made the Washington Football Team's 53-man roster.By Cole Blake
- SportsAlex Smith Makes Triumphant Return After Brutal Leg InjuryAlex Smith suffered a devastating leg injury back in 2018.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAlex Smith Cleared For Full Football Activity, Following Gruesome Leg InjuryAlex Smith says he has been cleared for full football activity.By Cole Blake
- SportsAlex Smith Explains Life-Threatening Injury: "Very Much Lucky To Be Alive"Alex Smith opens up about his life-threatening injury.By Cole Blake
- TVStephen A. Smith Delivers Blasphemous Patrick Mahomes Take: WatchMax Kellerman and Dan Orlovsky couldn't believe their ears.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAlex Smith's Gruesome Leg Injury Led To Ungodly Amount Of SurgeriesAlex Smith has been through a lot.By Alexander Cole
- SportsWashington Redskins President Is "Keeping Fingers Crossed" On Alex SmithThe Redskins QB went down with a horrific injury last season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJosh Norman Thinks The Washington Redskins Could Have Won Super Bowl 53Is Norman out of his mind?By Alexander Cole
- SportsRedskins’ Alex Smith Battling “Career-Threatening” Infections In Broken LegSmith's NFL career reportedly in jeopardy.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsChiefs' Patrick Mahomes Breaks Peyton's Record Of 13 TDs In First 3 GamesPatrick Mahomes is the answer to years of uncertainty at QB in Kansas City.By Devin Ch
- SportsRedskins' D.J. Swearinger Rips Team After Alex Smith, Kendall Fuller TradeSwearinger: "Never Saw Any Bullshit Like This In My Life!!"By Kyle Rooney
- SportsAlex Smith To Redskins: NFL Fans & Players ReactSmith signs four-year $94M extension.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsKansas City Chiefs Agree To Trade QB Alex Smith To Washington RedskinsThe Washington Redskins have agreed on a trade to acquire QB Alex Smith from the Chiefs.By Kevin Goddard