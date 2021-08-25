mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Alex Isley Covers Aaliyah's Iconic Remake Of The Isley Brothers "At Your Best (You Are Love)"

Kyesha Jennings
August 25, 2021 13:22
Courtesy of Artist

At Your Best (You Are Love)
Alex Isley

The Aaliyah remake of "At Your Best (You Are Love)" by Alex Isley is her inaugural Spotify Single.


Alex Isley, daughter of songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Ernie Isley from the iconic Isley Brothers and noted Kendrick Lamar/Moses Sumney collaborator released her debut exclusive Spotify single. The song is the fourth Are & Be-playlist-branded Spotify Singles, following releases from Giveon, Chloe x Halle, and Lucky Daye.

In 1994, almost 30 years ago, R&B's sweetheart Aaliyah released a remake of the Isley Brother's classic as her second single from her debut album, Age Ain't Nothing But A Number. The song peaked at number six on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number two on the R&B singles chart. With Aaliyah’s catalogue finally available on all streaming platforms, the young Isley's cover connects generations. 

“I’ll always have such a strong emotional connection to this song; it was written by my dad. There’s such sweetness and honesty there, it always resonates with me. Aaliyah put her own stamp on this song in such a uniquely beautiful and timeless way, and I remember the very first time I heard it as a little girl," said Alex. Her version includes new vocal arrangements, but overall its structure remains quite close to Aaliyah's version. 

Though Alex isn't able to replicate Aaliyah's pillowy falsetto and sharp mid-range, Alex's warm tone sits nicely in the pocket of the equally soothing production. 

Listen to Alex's version below.

Quotable Lyrics:

But at your best, you are love
You're a positive, motivating force within my life
Should you ever feel the need to wonder why?
Let me know, let me know
Love, let me know

