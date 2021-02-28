We're about to enter the month of March in a matter of hours. 2021 is moving at lightspeed and it's still not entirely safe to go outside these days. Thankfully, there's a surplus of music that's being released regularly and this week's edition of our R&B Season playlist offers you a few highlights to vibe out to for the weekend. Without further ado, here are this week's picks for our R&B Season playlist.

Chloe x Halle's growth over the past few years has been fascinating to watch. From their early YouTube covers to the release of 2020's Ungodly Hour that cemented the duo as the future of pop and R&B. Their profile has only grown with time since the album's release but on Friday, they capitalized off of the recent hype with the Chrome Edition with an additional two songs. Both "Hazy" and "80/20" were necessary additions for this week's R&B Season playlist.

Along with the new records from Chloe X Halle, we received some new heat from Jorja Smith who teamed up with OBOY for the "Come Over" remix. Additionally, THEY. let off a brand new single with some assistance from Kiana Ledé titled, "Count Me In" that you should definitely have on rotation.

Check out this week's R&B Season playlist below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify.