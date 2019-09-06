mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Akon Grabs Becky G For New Latin Single "Como No"

Chantilly Post
September 06, 2019 14:40
Como No
Akon Feat. Becky G

Stream Akon's latest tune.


Just yesterday we posted news that Akon was jumping back on the radar with three new albums arriving this fall. The tapes are an effort to show the singer's versatility in music-making and the first album is set to arrive October 4th, called El Negreeto. We've now gotten just a taste of what to expect since Akon has grabbed Becky G for a spicy track called "Como No."

The beat begs you to get up and move and the accompanying video showcases the kind of moves that work best with the song. 

“It’s their time now," Akon said of Latin artists such as Becky G. "I’ve seen how they’ve been working for a long time to compete with a major market when they were considered underground to a domestic audience,” he says of old-school reggaeton artists in the Latin urban scene. “Reggaeton has always been big -- only that no one knew what it was and didn’t understand it. But people liked it. The same thing happened with reggae and house/techno music. This is time for Latin American artists to take advantage, and the younger generation is doing the job.”

Quotable Lyrics (translated)

They told me that you wanted to talk
Between you and I there is nothing to talk
We both know what will happen
Here I go 'straight to bed
I go crazy myself

050403020100
Akon Becky G Como No single stream
