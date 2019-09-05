Akon has been staying busy with launching his first black-owned solar energy company, sharing his opinion on some pop culture happenings and introducing his many wives to the world. The "Lonely" music maker is now going back to what got him famous in the first place since reports detail how he's set to drop three albums in October.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The three projects are meant to show Akon's versatility in music-making and the first tape will be a full-length Latin album dubbed El Negreeto that's said to be released October 4th. The second, Akonda, arrives October 18 while the third, Konnect will be released on October 25th. Another album with no name is said to arrive in November as well, all being released through Akon labels. Back in May, Akon showed off his Latin taste in music when he dropped off an Anuel AA assisted single "Get Money."

"The Latin culture, it's amazing," Akon told Billboard of the song. "Growing up in New Jersey surrounded by this culture. I love this culture, and ever since the beginning of my career I’ve been wanting to always collaborate."

Akon has already dropped off a teaser from his Latin album with a single featuring Beck G - peep that below.