mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

AJ Tracey Has His Own "Flu Game" On New Album With Kehlani, NAV, & More

Alex Zidel
April 16, 2021 12:48
116 Views
30
0
CoverCover

Flu Game
AJ Tracey

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

AJ Tracey draws influence from Michael Jordan on his sophomore studio album "Flu Game."


British rapper AJ Tracey has achieved excellence in his field, continuing to make a name for himself across the globe with his sophomore studio album Flu Game. Getting tons of looks in North America, the 27-year-old London-born artist draws influence from Michael Jordan's famous 1997 playoff game, having his own flu game and assuming the role of a rising basketball star on his latest project.

The new sixteen-song album includes features from NAV, Kehlani, T-Pain, SahBabii, Millie Go Lightly, and others. AJ Tracey also grabs verses from Digga D, MoStack, and Mabel. Production is handled by The Elements, Take A Daytrip, Pxcoyo, AoD, YOZ BEATZ, and more. 

At this point, there is no stopping AJ Tracey. Listen to his sophomore studio album below and let us know your favorite song from it.

Tracklist:

1. Anxious
2. KukoÄ (feat. NAV)
3. Bringing It Back (with Digga D)
4. Cheerleaders
5. Draft Pick
6. Eurostep
7. Cherry Blossom
8. Glockie
9. Little More Love
10. Top Dog
11. Summertime Shootout (feat. T-Pain)
12. Perfect Storm
13. Coupé (feat. Kehlani)
14. Numba 9 (feat. SahBabii & Millie Go Lightly)
15. Dinner Guest (feat. MoStack)
16. West Ten (with Mabel)

AJ Tracey new music new album flu game NAV Digga D T-Pain Kehlani SahBabii Millie Go Lightly MoStack Mabel
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES AJ Tracey Has His Own "Flu Game" On New Album With Kehlani, NAV, & More
30
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject