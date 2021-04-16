AJ Tracey Has His Own "Flu Game" On New Album With Kehlani, NAV, & More

British rapper AJ Tracey has achieved excellence in his field, continuing to make a name for himself across the globe with his sophomore studio album Flu Game. Getting tons of looks in North America, the 27-year-old London-born artist draws influence from Michael Jordan's famous 1997 playoff game, having his own flu game and assuming the role of a rising basketball star on his latest project.

The new sixteen-song album includes features from NAV, Kehlani, T-Pain, SahBabii, Millie Go Lightly, and others. AJ Tracey also grabs verses from Digga D, MoStack, and Mabel. Production is handled by The Elements, Take A Daytrip, Pxcoyo, AoD, YOZ BEATZ, and more.

At this point, there is no stopping AJ Tracey. Listen to his sophomore studio album below and let us know your favorite song from it.

Tracklist:

1. Anxious

2. KukoÄ (feat. NAV)

3. Bringing It Back (with Digga D)

4. Cheerleaders

5. Draft Pick

6. Eurostep

7. Cherry Blossom

8. Glockie

9. Little More Love

10. Top Dog

11. Summertime Shootout (feat. T-Pain)

12. Perfect Storm

13. Coupé (feat. Kehlani)

14. Numba 9 (feat. SahBabii & Millie Go Lightly)

15. Dinner Guest (feat. MoStack)

16. West Ten (with Mabel)