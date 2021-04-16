AJ Tracey Has His Own "Flu Game" On New Album With Kehlani, NAV, & More

British rapper AJ Tracey has achieved excellence in his field, continuing to make a name for himself across the globe with his sophomore studio album Flu Game. Getting tons of looks in North America, the 27-year-old London-born artist draws influence from Michael Jordan's famous 1997 playoff game, having his own flu game and assuming the role of a rising basketball star on his latest project.
The new sixteen-song album includes features from NAV, Kehlani, T-Pain, SahBabii, Millie Go Lightly, and others. AJ Tracey also grabs verses from Digga D, MoStack, and Mabel. Production is handled by The Elements, Take A Daytrip, Pxcoyo, AoD, YOZ BEATZ, and more.
At this point, there is no stopping AJ Tracey. Listen to his sophomore studio album below and let us know your favorite song from it.
Tracklist:
1. Anxious
2. KukoÄ (feat. NAV)
3. Bringing It Back (with Digga D)
4. Cheerleaders
5. Draft Pick
6. Eurostep
7. Cherry Blossom
8. Glockie
9. Little More Love
10. Top Dog
11. Summertime Shootout (feat. T-Pain)
12. Perfect Storm
13. Coupé (feat. Kehlani)
14. Numba 9 (feat. SahBabii & Millie Go Lightly)
15. Dinner Guest (feat. MoStack)
16. West Ten (with Mabel)