Back in 1997, Michael Jordan was looking to win his fifth NBA title with the Chicago Bulls. In the Finals, he was up against the Utah Jazz, and in Game 5, Jordan came down with an illness after having eaten some bad pizza. Despite this reaction to the food, MJ put on a clinic and helped propel his team to a win that put them in a position to win the entire championship. During that game, Jordan was wearing a pair of black and red Air Jordan 12s that were promptly renamed the "Flu Game's."

Now, Jordan Brand is coming through with a reverse colorway of the Flu Game's that fans have been looking forward to, all year long. In fact, the official images were recently released and as you can see, it's quite a vibrant shoe. The upper is covered in red suede, all while black leather is placed on the sides. Black laces are also thrown into the mix as we are given contrasting tones that create an inverse effect from the OG "Flu Game" from '97.

As for the release date, you will be able to cop these as of Saturday, December 26th for $190 USD. Let us know if you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

