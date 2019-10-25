AJ Tracey Delivers Deluxe Edition Of Self-Titled Debut Album

AJ Tracey's been one of the biggest grime rappers to emerge in recent years but it was only until earlier this year that he released his debut album. The self-titled debut has been a critical and commercial success but today, he put more life into it with the release of the deluxe version. He initially announced that there would be bonus tracks in September before dropping off a few singles off of it including "Cat Pack" and "Floss." The deluxe version includes five more songs. MoStack, Not3s, SahBabii, and SAFE all feature on the deluxe edition. Popcaan also appears on the remix of the song "Butterflies" with Not3s.

The release of the deluxe version of the album arrives while the rapper's on the road with Skepta on the European leg of the "Ignorance Is Bliss" tour. Peep it below.