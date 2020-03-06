AJ Mitchell & Rich The Kid Are Carefree On "Spring Break"

Watch out Justin Bieber—by the sound of things, there's some one swerving in your sonic lane. After releasing his EP Slow Dance last year on Epic Records, AJ Mitchell readies his debut album with the release of his Rich The Kid-assisted single "Spring Break." The Illinois native has been called the "stylish and soulful new leading man for pop R&B," so expect to see much more of the rising artist in months to come.

"I had a blast making Spring Break," AJ Mitchell told us about working on "Spring Break" with Rich The Kid. "I haven't really made a song like this before and I'm excited for people to hear a new side to me. I've always liked challenging myself and making different kinds of music, so it was nice to make something so carefree and fun. It's really just inspired by the idea that Spring Break is a frame of mind. If you’re not on spring break, listening to this song will take you right there." Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Your girl, she my lil' thottie, thottie (Thottie)

Your n*gga be breakin' her body (Body)

Break her back like Scotty 2 Hotty (2 Hotty)

On her phone, wanna come over prolly (Prolly)

Always know I keep Nina right beside me (Ah)

But your girl keep it sloppy (Sloppy)

Think I made it all from papi (Woo)