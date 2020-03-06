AJ Mitchell
News
AJ Mitchell & Rich The Kid Are Carefree On "Spring Break"
Pop R&B singer AJ Mitchell joins forces with rapper Rich The Kid on his new single "Spring Break," a release that comes just in time for the warmer months.
By
Erika Marie
Mar 06, 2020
