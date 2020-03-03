With his album arriving in two weeks, Rich The Kid is officially preparing the world for his latest take-over, revealing the cover artwork for Boss Man.

For the last couple of go-arounds, the Atlanta-via-New York rapper has been reminding us that the world belongs to him but, this time around, we're commencing a new era. Rich The Kid is releasing his new album Boss Man on March 13, which is set to feature Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, DaBaby, Future, Lil Baby, and others. The cover artwork has just been revealed via Instagram, showing the recording artist wearing a dapper suit and carrying one baby goat while another lays down on top of a piano. Clearly, RTK is adamant in reminding us that the only true goat in the photo is, of course, himself.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In constant competition with Lil Uzi Vert, Rich The Kid is expected to release Boss Man on the same day as the long-awaited Eternal Atake. The latter does not have a confirmed drop date yet but all signs are pointing to its March 13 arrival. After their run-in a few years ago at Starbucks, we wouldn't be surprised to see them duking it out for supremacy on Friday the 13th.

Are you looking forward to Rich The Kid's new album?