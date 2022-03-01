Keeping track of who's who in celebrity entertainment culture can be a difficult feat, but Aisha Tyler doesn't believe one of the world's largest news sources should have confused her with a former President's daughter. For eight years, U.S. President Barack Obama reigned in the White House, and by his side was his loving family: wife Michelle and daughters Malia and Sasha.

The Daily Mail has heavily reported on the Obama's for years, but recently, they had a mix-up that didn't go unnoticed by actress Aisha Tyler. The U.K. outlet shared a photo that showed Aisha running into Beyoncé and Jay-Z at a restaurant and, obviously, the Archer star was seen grinning from ear to ear.



Dave Kotinsky / Stringer / Getty Images

In the caption, Daily Mail added, "Upscale hangout: Sasha, who was just seven years old when she and her sister Malia became First Daughters, grinned broadly while heading over to Bey and Jay." The 51-year-old star was made aware of the post and retweeted it with a few more thoughts.

"Dear @DailyMailUK: I VERY much appreciate you mistaking me for the lovely 20-year-old Sasha Obama. I’ll assume that was due to my buoyant, youthful appearance & not just messy journalism, she said. "Regardless, it was fantastic to see the legendary @Beyonce & Jay-Z at dinner. They were dazzling and gracious (especially to my friend @JarettSays, just out of frame) & the meal at #motherwolfla was truly spectacular. Can’t wait to go back!"

The photo has since been deleted from the site, but Daily Mail has publicly mentioned the mistake. Check it out below.