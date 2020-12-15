Make way for Sasha Thee Obama.

Sasha Obama, daughter of former President Barack and Michelle Obama, is trending on social media, and everyone is here for her glow up.

We were all introduced to Sasha when she was 6 years old during her father’s first presidential campaign. Now, she is 19 years old, a sophomore at the University of Michigan, and she has blossomed tremendously.

She first went viral in a TikTok of her lip-syncing, alongside a close friend, JT’s iconic verse from Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum (Remix).”

Recently, she made headlines again doing the #CorvetteChallenge in another TikTok with a group of friends.

A few more images of Sasha have gone viral, and she has proven to be even more relatable to us fellow black hot girls.

Black Twitter has enjoyed seeing the youngest Obama daughter grow up and look as stunning as she does. Here are a few more reactions:

