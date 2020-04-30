Over the past couple of months, Jordan Brand has been blessing fans with a few teasers for their Air Jordan 4 "Metallic Pack" which features four new colorways that all follow the same formula. There is an orange, red, purple, and even a green offering that all follow the "Metallic" aesthetics that we would come to expect. The latest offering to get official photos and a release date is the "Metallic Green" model, which can be found below.

Despite the shoe's name, the upper is actually covered in white leather, while "Metallic Green" accents are placed on the Jumpman branding, as well as the lace holders, and insole. This makes for a clean aesthetic that will surely make this shoe a hit amongst sneakerheads during the spring and summer months. If this model isn't your thing, there is always the orange, red, or purple colorways to fall back on.

For those who are looking to cop the "Metallic Green" colorway, it is officially dropping on Wednesday, May 20th for $190 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

