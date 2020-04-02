When the Air Jordan 4 "Metallic Pack" was announced a few months ago, it was believed that there would only be three colorways. These models would be "Metallic Green," "Metallic Red," and "Metallic Purple." Well, over the last week or so we have found out that a fourth colorway will be dropping in the form of "Metallic Orange." Now, Jordan Brand is providing us with the official images of these shoes and so far they are looking like the perfect summer option for your outfits.

Each colorway features the same color blocking. For instance, the upper is made of white leather while the midsole and outsole are also white. The only spots with the aforementioned colors are the Jumpman logo on the tongue, the lining of the tongue, the lacelets on the sides, and finally, the Jumpman logo on the back heel. These pops of color make the shoe shine and if you're an Air Jordan collector, these are certainly a must-cop for your collection.

You can expect the purple colorway to drop on May 14th while the others are supposed to be released closer to the summer. Let us know in the comments below which color you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

