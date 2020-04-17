If you're a big sneakerhead, you have probably owned a pair of Air Jordan 4s. The shoe first debuted all the way back in 1989 and has become one of the most iconic Jordans of all time. It has a very simple design as well as some iconic colorways to back it up. Over the years, Jordan Brand has made sure to keep a healthy supply of Jordan 4 colorways on the market and in 2020, they are staying true to this strategy.

Throughout the past weeks, we have been reporting on the "Metallic Pack" which will have green, red, purple, and orange offerings. The latest model to get official images is the "Metallix Orange" model which will certainly appeal to those looking for some subtle vibrant additions to their sneaker collection. As you can see, the shoe has a white leather upper as orange highlights make their way onto the lace eyelets, Jumpman logos, and tongue lining.

This is a dope shoe for either the spring or summer and will be available as of May 16th for $190 USD. If you're in the market for something fashionable or you hope to collect all four models from the pack, we highly recommend scooping these up.

