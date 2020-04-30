Over the last 30 years, one of the most popular Jordan Brand silhouettes has been the Air Jordan 4, which was worn by MJ back in 1989. There are some pretty iconic models of this shoe and every year, Jumpman comes through with some brand new colorways that get us excited. This year, Jordan Brand has provided us with an extra dose of Air Jordan 4 colorways thanks to the "Metallic Pack" which sees a red, orange, green, and purple version. Official images for these models have been coming out over the past few weeks and now, we have an official look at the "Metallic Purple" offering.

As you can see, the shoe is mostly comprised of white leather while purple accents are found on the lace holders, Jumpman logo on the tongue and back heel, as well as the insole. Overall, the hints of purple are very subtle but make for a shoe that can be worn with almost anything. This quality ultimately makes it a great shoe to wear during the spring and summer months.

If you're interested in copping these, they will be available as of May 20th for $190 USD.

Image via Nike

