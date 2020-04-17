One of the best silhouettes Michael Jordan ever got to wear on the court was the Air Jordan 4 which debuted all the way back in 1989. Over 30 years later, the sneaker is still getting new colorways and fans are always excited to get their hands on them. In fact, next month will see the debut of a Metallic pack that includes four unique colorways. One of those offerings is the "Metallic Red" model which is set to drop on May 16th for $190 USD.

Last night, Nike revealed the official images for the "Metallic Red" version and so far, they look pretty good. As you can see, the entire upper of the shoe is constructed with white leather, all while red appears on certain parts of the shoe. For instance, the Jumpman logos, tongue lining, and lace eyelets are all "Metallic Red." These subtle pops of color make this shoe unique and will allow it to work with almost any outfit you so choose. As far as summer shoes are concerned, you really can't go wrong with these.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping. Perhaps one of the other colorways from the pack will be more your style.