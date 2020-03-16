One of the most iconic Air Jordan sneakers of all-time is the Jordan 4. This sneaker came out back in 1989 and is considered a classic by many fans. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that we are constantly given new colorways. Later this year, a "Metallic Pack" is supposed to come out which will include green and purple models. There is also another version called "Metallic Red," which is supposed to release soon.

According to Sole Collector, the official release date has been pegged for June 6th and the sneaker will cost $190 USD. Thanks to the image below, we now know that this shoe will take on the same aesthetic as the purple and green models. For example, the entire upper will be dressed in white leather while the accents are red. This contrast makes for a clean shoe that will certainly be a big hit amongst fans.

Image via HouseOfHeat

Numerous Air Jordan models will be released throughout the year so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. 2020 is poised to be a phenomenal year for sneakers.