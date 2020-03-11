Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the iconic Air Jordan 4 and Jordan Brand celebrated throughout the year with several classic colorways as well as some brand new styles. Among the beloved 4s that were rumored to release in 2019, but never did, is the "Fire Red" colorway.

The good news is, sneaker source @SoleDeBrief reports that the kicks are confirmed to launch in 2020.

As noted by @SoleDeBrief, it is believed that the Air Jordan 4 "Fire Red" will be returning in OG form, meaning the popular "Nike Air" branding will be featured on the heel. The kicks last released in 2012, but that retro featured the Jumpman branding. It remains to be seen exactly when we can expect the Air Jordan 4 "Fire Red" but we already know what to expect from the classic colorway.

2020 is shaping up to be another big year for the AJ4, as Jordan Brand will soon introduce a new Air Max 95-inspired colorway, followed by the highly anticipated "Metallic Pack."

Continue scrolling to get reacquainted with the "Fire Red" 4s (2012 version), and click here to preview the upcoming "Fire Red" Air Jordan 5.

Flight Club

