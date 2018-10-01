Air Jordan 4 Fire Red
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "Fire Red" Rumored To Return This YearThe classic "Fire Red" Air Jordan 4 is once again rumored to return to retailers on Black Friday - this time in OG form.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersThe 10 Best Air Jordan 4 Colorways Of All TimeThe shoe is celebrating it's 30th anniversary this year.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "What The" Pays Homage To OG Colorways: Detailed PhotosThese are dropping sooner than you may think.By Alexander Cole
- Sneakers"What The" Air Jordan 4 To Include "Military Blue" & "Fire Red" ColorwaysTwo classic colorways could come to this hybrid model.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 NRG "Fire Red" Details & Release Info AnnouncedJordan Brand announces details of the all-new "Fire Red" AJ4.By Kyle Rooney