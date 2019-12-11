Jordan Brand's 2020 lineup is slowly but surely revealing itself, even though there are still more than three months worth of sneakers on tap for the remainder of this year. As always, it appears that there will be plenty of Air Jordan 1s on tap including the iconic "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, as well as new colorways such as the "Court Purple" and "Particle Grey."

Additionally, sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz reports that a sweet "Pine Green" iteration is in the works for February 29 (That's right February has 29 days in 2020!).

The kicks feature the familiar color-blocking used on classics like the "Bred," "Royal" and "Shadow" Air Jordan 1s, with pine green detailing on the toe box, Nike swoosh, outsole and ankle collar contrasting the black tumbled leather upper. Additional details include a black Air Jordan wings logo, red "Nike Air" branding on the tongue and a white midsole.

Jordan Brand will reportedly up the price of Air Jordan 1s next year, which means this "Pine Green" colorway will run you $170. Check out some additional images below and stay tuned for the official release announcement.