The Air Jordan 1 is easily Jordan Brand's most popular silhouette and every single year we are treated to a plethora of brand new colorways. Even if you're not a sneakerhead, you have to appreciate the history behind this shoe and everything it has done for fashion. You almost can't leave your house without seeing someone wearing these in any given colorway. A whole slew of Jordan 1 colorways have been lined up for 2020 and now, another one has been revealed thanks to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram.

In a recent Instagram story, the sneaker account revealed the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Particle Grey" which is slated to drop in September of 2020. The shoe has a white base and silver overlays, while the Nike swoosh, tongue, and cuff are all black. From there, red appears on the inside of the shoe, as well as the outsole. It's a fairly clean look that we haven't seen before from the Air Jordan 1 and if you're a sneakerhead, you have to be somewhat excited for this release.

Let us know in the comments if you plan on copping these or if you'll need to see more images before making a decision.

Image via @zSneakerHeadz