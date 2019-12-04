If there is one thing that sneakerheads love, it's the return of classic sneakers. When it comes to the Air Jordan line, there are plenty of dope colorways and silhouettes that can be re-released. Jordan Brand is well aware of this and is constantly bringing retros to the table. Over the last few months, there have been rumors that Jumpman would be dropping a 1985 OG version of the Air Jordan 1 which has certainly gotten sneakerheads excited.

Thanks to Fragment founder Hiroshi Fujiwara, we now have a first look at what this OG 1985 Jordan 1 will look like. What makes this shoe so special, is that it appears to be a part of a pack with the first shoe Jordan ever wore in the NBA, the Nike Air Ship. As you can see from the posts below, there is a 1984 side with the Air Ship and a 1985 side with the Jordan 1.

It is believed that the Air Ship is the shoe that was actually banned by the NBA although Nike pretended it was the Jordan 1 to create some marketing buzz. We haven't seen the Air Ship in quite some time so this pack is certainly going to be a huge release.

There is no release date for this pack so stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring them to you.