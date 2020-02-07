Jordan Brand's February is absolutely stacked, featuring a brand new "Red Cement" Air Jordan 3, an Off-White Air Jordan 5 collab, and the colorful "Wings" Air Jordan 10 - all of which will release during the All Star weekend.

Capping off the month is a beautiful "Pine Green" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG which is slated to launch on February 29th for the retail price of $170. According to sneaker source Zsneakerheadz, the green and black 1s will also be available in grade school sizes priced at $130.

The kicks feature the familiar color-blocking used on classics like the "Bred," "Royal" and "Shadow" Air Jordan 1s, with pine green detailing on the toe box, Nike swoosh, outsole and ankle collar contrasting the black tumbled leather upper. Additional details include a black Air Jordan wings logo, red "Nike Air" branding on the tongue, a white midsole and an extra set of red laces.

Check out some additional on-foot images below and click here to preview the Top 10 kicks releasing in February.