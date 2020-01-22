Jordan Brand's annual All Star collection is always loaded with highly coveted sneaker releases, but this year is especially loaded with the NBA's festivities returning to Chicago for the first time since 1988. Needless to say, February is going to be jam packed with Air Jordans, ranging from the Air Jordan 1 all the way up to the Air Jordan 34.

The Air Jordan "Jordan Unite" collection pulls on inspiration from the city of Chicago, particularly the way the sport of basketball unites the communities. In addition to all of the Chicago-themed "Bred" color schemes, Jordan Brand also has some colorful kicks in the works as a nod to all of the colors of Chicago's transit lines.

The collection is highlighted by a predominately red "Retro U" Air Jordan 3, featuring a tumbled leather construction and 'Nike Air' branding. There will also be a similarly styled Chicago-exclusive release equipped with "CHI" detailing on the heel.

Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Air Jordan 5s is scheduled to launch around the NBA's All Star weekend as well, with a release date pegged for February 15th. The special edition sneakers, priced at $225, will be accompanied by some matching apparel.

Sneakerheads can also look forward to the Air Ship/Air Jordan 1 "New Beginnings" Pack, "Racer Blue" Air Jordan 9s, a Chicago-inspired Air Jordan 34, new colorways of Russell Westbrook's Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3 and much more.

Scroll down for a closer look at some of the many Jordans releasing in the coming weeks, and stay tuned for the release details.

