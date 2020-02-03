The month of February, as always, is absolutely loaded with sneaker releases in celebration of the NBA All Star weekend. Nike and Jordan Brand, in particular, went above and beyond this year with the All Star Game returning to Chicago for the first time since 1988, but there are also some notable Yeezys on deck as well.

Among the most anticipated sneakers releasing in the coming weeks are a brand new Air Jordan 3, another clean Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, and the first of many "Space Jam" LeBron colorways. Virgil Abloh's Air Jordan 5 and Travis Scott's Nike SB collabs are also on the way, as is a classic LeBron 7, and much, much more.

Scroll down to preview 10 of the best sneakers dropping in February.

Nike SB Dunk Low "Plum"

Release Date: February 7

Retail Price: $100

The special edition "Plum" Nike SB Dunk Low originally released as part of the "Ugly Ducking" Pack in 2001, and it was exclusively sold in Japan. Now, nearly two decades after the initial launch, the kicks are finally receiving a U.S. release. In the mold of the OG, this 2020 iteration comes decked out in a premium suede with multiple shades of purple, complemented by accents of barn red.

Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Varsity Red"

Release Date: February 8

Retail Price: $200

The Air Jordan 1 High '85, a sneaker designed to resemble the cut of the OG 1985 Air Jordan 1 model, will be making it's way to retailers this year in a few different styles, including this slick "Varsity Red" colorway. Black leather appears on the toe, tongue, mid panel and ankle collar while varsity red handles the rest of the upper including the Nike swoosh and "Nike Air" branding. Overall, the design could pass as an alternate version of the iconic "Bred" Air Jordan 1 High.

Nike LeBron 7 "All Star"

Release Date: February 12

Retail Price: $200

The special edition "All Star" LeBron 7, which LeBron debuted during the 2010 All Star Game, features a "Chlorine Blue" colorway featuring a woodgrain-like pattern, black accents throughout, and full length Air Max cushioning beneath it all. Furthermore, that woodgrain is equipped with reflective detailing, adding a little bit of extra flair to this LeBron 7 retro.

Nike LeBron 17 "Monstars"

Release Date: February 13

Retail Price: $200

Although the LeBron-led Space Jam 2 film won't be hitting theaters until the summer of 2021, Nike Basketball is getting an early jump on things with a two-pack of LeBron 17s. The "Monstars" colorway is highlighted by a glistening black knit upper, featuring multi-color accents, a purple iridescent midsole and iridescent "0" detailing on the tongue.

Air Jordan 3 SE "Retro U"

Release Date: February 15

Retail Price: $200

Among the most highly anticipated sneakers releasing as part of Jordan Brand's 2020 All Star Collection is the fire red "Retro U" Air Jordan 3 SE. In addition to the pair that'll be available at retailers across the country, Jordan Brand will also be releasing a Chicago exclusive that comes equipped with "CHI" detailing in place of the "Nike Air" on the heel.

Off-White x Air Jordan 5

Release Date: February 15

Retail Price: $225

Virgil Abloh's latest Air Jordan collaboration is constructed of a textile mesh upper with several circular designs throughout the silhouette, including a punch out on the tongue. Additionally, the traditionally puffy Air Jordan 5 tongue has been stripped down to a much thinner version of itself, which leads me to believe it has cut out carbs and sugar entirely. "Nike Air" branding on the heel and a vintage yellow outsole rounds out the look.

Air Jordan 10 "Wings"

Release Date: February 15

Retail Price: $190

The colorful "Wings" Air Jordan 10, as well as the matching range of apparel, were designed by four local Chicago students from each participating Wings organization: Embarc, Enlace, Link Unlimited and Little Black Pearl. Featuring all eight colors of Chicago's transit line, the shoe was inspired by varying definitions of grit and durability.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Tail Light"

Release Date: February 22

Retail Price: $220

As a play on the "Taillight" moniker, the grey-based Yeezy Boost 350s are highlighted by orange detailing around the heel, mimicking the lights at the back of a car. The rest of the low-top silhouette is treated in a grey primeknit material. Overall, the grey and orange color scheme is reminiscent of the classic "Beluga" colorways as well as the exclusive "True Form" version that debuted in 2019.

Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low

Release Date: February 29

Retail Price: $150

The "Jackboys" Nike SB Dunk Low comes equipped with a cream-colored suede base, highlighted by tear-away navy paisley print overlays and a plaid patch at the mid panel. Additional details of Travis Scott's collaborative Dunks include a pair of buttons on the quarter panel, an olive inner lining, white midsole, beige outsole, "Cactus Jack" branding on the tongue and multiple sets of laces.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Pine Green"

Release Date: February 29

Retail Price: $170

One of many Air Jordan 1s dropping this year, this highly anticipated "Pine Green" iteration features the familiar color-blocking used on classics like the "Bred," "Royal" and "Shadow" Air Jordan 1s. Of course, it's pine green detailing that appears on the toe box, Nike swoosh, outsole and ankle collar contrasting the black tumbled leather upper. Additional details include a black Air Jordan wings logo, red "Nike Air" branding on the tongue and a white midsole.