In honor of the NBA's All Star weekend returning to Chicago, Jordan Brand partnered up with select creative groups in the area for a special '8x8 Collection' consisting of various sneakers and apparel inspired by the Windy City. Among the plethora of special edition sneakers is the "Wings" Air Jordan 10, which will be releasing a bit earlier than initially reported.

According to sneaker source J23 App, the special edition "Wings" Air Jordan 10, originally scheduled to drop on February 15th, will now be launching on Wednesday, February 12th.

The colorful AJ10s, as well as the matching range of apparel, were designed by four local students from each participating Wings organization: Embarc, Enlace, Link Unlimited and Little Black Pearl. Featuring all eight colors of Chicago's transit line, the shoe was inspired by varying definitions of grit and durability.

Continue scrolling for the official photos

