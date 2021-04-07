Paul Pierce fumbled the bag in a major way this weekend, getting fired by ESPN after hosting an Instagram Live with exotic dancers, twerking, and more debauchery. During the live stream, the basketball legend even predicted that he would get fired from the sports network, which was formally announced a couple of days after the fact.

As the Boston Celtics great considers his next money-making moves, Paul Pierce has just been offered a pretty substantial new deal from adult entertainment website CamSoda, where he will be able to partake in as many stripper-filled shenanigans as he wants while still getting to the bag.

The adult webcamming site has shared the following letter with Paul Pierce in hopes that he will sign the dotted line and become their first-ever "NBA Analyst":

"Dear Paul Pierce, I saw the news that you have parted ways with ESPN after you posted a video to social media of yourself with exotic dancers. Being that you are now unemployed, I would like to extend you a position at CamSoda as our first-ever 'NBA Analyst.' As our NBA Analyst, you would be required to stream yourself live on our platform every week night and discuss happenings around the NBA. Inside the NBA be damned. Here at CamSoda, we champion exotic dancers, cam girls and sex workers. We would be more than happy to accommodate your penchant for women and you’d be free to stream with them while they twerk in the background and more. We’d be willing to extend you an offer of up to $250,000. Get in touch with me and we can discuss details and hopefully reach an agreement. Sincerely, Daryn Parker CamSoda Vice President"



Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

This is a pretty enticing offer for Paul Pierce, who will likely need to weigh this contract pretty heavily. Nudity is 100% allowed on his stream, so he would not need to be worried about getting fired from this job. Do you think he might accept?

In a new video, Paul Pierce appeared to be pretty carefree about his firing. He thanked his supporters and haters on Instagram Stories, saying that he has bigger and better things on the horizon. Could he be referring to the offer from CamSoda?