Paul Pierce went absolutely insane on Instagram Live this weekend, gathering up some of his closest friends and having a wild party at his house. Much of the night was caught on camera with several moments going viral on social media, including twerk-filled moments with the NBA champion requesting dances from strippers, and others of him getting lit with his boys. It's safe to say that Pierce probably regrets this weekend.

He ended up losing his job over the live stream, getting canned from his analyst position at ESPN as a result of the raucous fun. Paul has already seemingly laughed at the reports of him getting fired, and another controversial entertainer has officially chimed in with his thoughts on the matter.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

If you'll recall, before Tory Lanez was effectively canceled by the masses for his alleged involvement in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting, the Toronto-based rapper was going viral every week for his Quarantine Radio live streams, which were also filled with twerking strippers. Joking about Paul Pierce's reported firing, Tory commented this: "Damn.. he thought he was me ..... NBA give my man one more chance."



Instagram

The blackballed rapper isn't the only person who has voiced their opinion over Paul Pierce's antics this weekend. Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma also gave his two cents, laughing and calling the legend a "sicko" for his Easter shenanigans.

Do you think Paul Pierce was just trying to live his Quarantine Radio dreams?



Jason McCawley/Getty Images