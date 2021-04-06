It was the Instagram Live that had the internet talking and it may be the reason Paul Pierce is now out of a job. The famed NBA icon became a trending topic days ago after his Live went viral. In the clip, viewers watched on as Pierce received a backrub from a woman in a two-piece bikini as an exotic dancer is in the background twerking on the ground. It seems that he was attending a private party at someone's home in Los Angeles and after the clip with viral, the public taunted the sports commentator. Even Los Angeles Lakers baller Kyle Kuzma called Pierce a "sicko."



Timothy Hiatt / Stringer / Getty Images

According to various sources, ESPN and Pierce have decided to "part ways" in lieu of the controversy. Some expected the hammer to come down on Pierce, especially because of the Disney affiliation. "BREAKING: ESPN and NBA Legend Paul Pierce have parted ways, according to sources," tweeted sportswriter Michael McCarthy. "Pierce posted videos of himself with exotic dancers on Instagram Live Friday night. Pierce has played a key role on 'NBA Countdown' + other ESPN basketball programming. ESPN declined to comment."

After news of Pierce's departure from ESPN began to circulate, he issued a laughing response on his Instagram Story. Check it out below.