Paul Pierce has been all over Twitter today and it's not exactly for the best of reasons. Last night, the former Boston Celtics star took to Instagram Live and could be seen getting twerked on by escorts, all while smoking and drinking up a storm. While this shouldn't be seen as anything out of the ordinary, many people noticed that Pierce is married and even has a kid, which makes his behavior just a tad peculiar, to say the least.

NBA Twitter was clowning Pierce all night long and the jokes extended well into the morning. Fellow NBA stars are also commenting on the matter, including Kyle Kuzma, who hilariously called Pierce a "sicko" for all of his antics.

Kuzma has an interesting perspective on Pierce considering his teammate LeBron James, is constantly hated on by Pierce. Over the years, Pierce has been roasted for his opinions on LeBron and with this latest IG Live session, Kuzma was able to get in a jab on behalf of his teammate, which is always a welcomed scenario.

As for Pierce himself, he has yet to comment on the whole ordeal although we're sure he is facing the consequences this morning. Needless to say, it was all very entertaining to watch.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images