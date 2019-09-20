A little person who performs in the adult film industry has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, according to TMZ. Bridget Powers, who goes by the moniker Bridget The Midget in films, was taken into police custody from her Las Vegas home yesterday morning after an alleged altercation at her home. Neighbors called the police after hearing screaming and glass breaking.



Upon arriving onto the scene, they discovered Powers ended up stabbing her boyfriend in the leg during their dispute. The injuries were non-life threatening. It's still unclear where he was stabbed but he was taken to a local hospital to get treated for the injury.

Powers is facing several felony charges including use of a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.

Powers has maintained a steady career in the adult entertainment industry since emerging in 1999. Since then, she's appeared in over 50+ films while playing to her 3'9" height. She used her fame in the adult film industry to crossover into Hollywood. She played roles in S.W.A.T and The Surreal Life.

Along with that, she also was hired to perform at Rihanna's 22nd birthday. According to Mirror, Rihanna's boyfriend at the time hired Powers to give her a lapdance during the party which Rihanna was ecstatic over.

