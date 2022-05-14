When Adonis Graham isn't seated courtside at Toronto Raptors games or teaching his dad, Drake, French, the young boy can be found spending plenty of time with his mother, former adult film actress and current artist, Sophie Brussaux. Just a few weeks ago, the mother of one shared a sweet video of her son helping her out with her makeup as she cheered on his creativity, and now, she's given us a behind-the-scenes glimpse into one of their spa/paint days.

"A little progress pic," Brussaux captioned her photo dump from Friday, May 13th, which starts with a snapshot of her hard at work on a beautiful, detailed portrait while on the next slide, we find Adonis painting away on a smaller project of his own.

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

"We paint together and deep condition together," the 32-year-old continued, revealing that she keeps her son's blonde curls looking so fresh and bouncy thanks to regular maintenance during their creative sessions together.

In the comment section, followers were quick to praise Brussaux's co-parenting relationship with Drake. "The balance is wonderful to see!" one user penned. "Playing basketball with Daddy and painting with Mama. He will be such a passionate athlete. You guys are doing a great job."





In other news, Champagne Papi recently proved that he doesn't play when it comes to his 4-year-old. After an internet troll cracked a joke about Adonis "[playing] with ghostwriters," the Scorpion rapper followed and DM'd the man's wife – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.





