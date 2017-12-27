bonding
- Pop CultureAdonis Graham & His Artist Mom Sophie Brussaux Paint Together For IGAdonis gets his endless creativity from both of his artistic parents.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAdonis Graham Helps His Mom Sophie Brussaux With Her Makeup In Adorable Video: WatchSophie Brussaux won't need to hire any more professional artists now that Adonis is learning.By Hayley Hynes
- EntertainmentKanye West & Dennis Rodman Bonded At "March For Our Lives" Over Chicago: ReportKanye West and Dennis Rodman love for Chicago is reportedly what brought them together.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Seemingly Hangs Up On Kim Kardashian For A Heartfelt Talk With PaparazzoKanye's outlook on paparazzi has changed dramatically over the years.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West & His Dad Hit Up Museum of African American History TogetherKanye West has a day out with his dad. By Matt F
- MusicDrake & Diddy Reportedly Bonded At Miami Restaurant Way Past ClosingDiddy and Drake may be cookin' something up.By Chantilly Post