Adonis Graham continues to melt hearts. At just four years old, Drake's only child has a personality that's as big as his massive pile of golden curls, and both of his parents love to show him off on their Instagram pages.

While the world is more familiar with Champagne Papi's name, his mom – artist Sophie Brussaux – is a star in her own right, and seeing as her bio reads "mom to the greatest little human in the known universe and beyond," it's clear that her adoration for Adonis runs deep.

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

On Saturday, April 30th is appears that the French creative and her son spent some bonding time together, tapping into their creative sides. In a series of clips added to Brussaux's Story, we see the cherub boy adamantly painting her face with a makeup brush before turning pack to the mostly brown pallete to pick up more product.

"When you want to encourage your child's artistic skills," she wrote on the first slide. The pair can be heard chatting back and forth in French, sharing a laugh as Adonis nearly gets his mother's eye. "Almost lost an eye in the process but hey, c'est la vie ma pov Lucette," she concluded, letting followers know that the mess was worth it to her.

While Brussaux will likely pass her painting skills onto her son, it seems that Drake is passing on his love for basketball as he and the young boy are often spotted sitting courtside at NBA games together – check out photos of the duo here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.