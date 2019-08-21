Kanye West and Adidas have a plethora of new Yeezy silhouettes in the pipeline, including the first-ever Yeezy Basketball sneaker, the "Alien" Yeezy 350 V3 and the newly unveiled Yeezy 500 High.

Additionally, new colorways of the Yeezy Boost 700 and Yeezy Boost 700 V2 are also in the works. Among the 700s on deck for September is the "Magnet" rendition, which is now expected to launch on September 4.

The kicks look very similar to the OG "Wave Runner" Yeezy Boost 700 with shades of grey and black combining on the upper. The "Magnet" Yeezy Boost 700 also features a white Boost midsole with splashes of orange and a timeless gum outsole beneath it all.

Check out some additional photos below, and click here to preview the "Inertia" Yeezy Boost 700 V2 that is also slated to release in early September.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Magnet/Yzysplyleaks

