Kanye West and Adidas have several all-new silhouettes in the stash, including the Yeezy 451, the Yeezy Boost 350 V3 and the highly anticipated Yeezy Basketball sneaker.

Additionally, it looks like there's a high-top version of the Yeezy 500 in the works. The kicks, first revealed by @Kickwhoshow, look to mimic the design of the Yeezy 500 right down to the familiar Adiprene outsole.

As of now there are no release details or pricing information for the Adidas Yeezy 500 High, but rumors are swirling that the new silhouette could be arriving as early as December. If you're in the market for the original Yeezy 500 sneaker, you can cop the "Bone White" colorway this weekend. Click here for more details on that.

Scroll down to take a look at the first images of the Yeezy 500 High and stay tuned for more photos & info.

Adidas Yeezy 500 High/@Kickwhoshow

Adidas Yeezy 500 High/@Kickwhoshow