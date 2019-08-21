"Inertia" Yeezy Boost 700 V2 on track for September 7.
Kanye West and Adidas reportedly have plans to release another "Inertia" Yeezy colorway in September - this time taking on the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 silhouette.
Sneaker source @YeezyMafia revealed on Wednesday that the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Inertia" will be available on September 7 for the retail price of $300.
The kicks, constructed of premium leather, mesh and suede, will reportedly mimic the Yeezy Boost 700 "Inertia" that debuted in March, featuring varying shades of blueish grey with coral-colored dashes appearing on the midsole. Additionally, the 700 V2 comes equipped with reflective detailing throughout the layered upper, as well as reflective laces.
Continue scrolling for some detailed images.