Kanye West and Adidas reportedly have plans to release another "Inertia" Yeezy colorway in September - this time taking on the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 silhouette.

Sneaker source @YeezyMafia revealed on Wednesday that the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Inertia" will be available on September 7 for the retail price of $300.

The kicks, constructed of premium leather, mesh and suede, will reportedly mimic the Yeezy Boost 700 "Inertia" that debuted in March, featuring varying shades of blueish grey with coral-colored dashes appearing on the midsole. Additionally, the 700 V2 comes equipped with reflective detailing throughout the layered upper, as well as reflective laces.

Continue scrolling for some detailed images.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Inertia/@Kickwhoshow

