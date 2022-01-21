Although it may seem as if this pandemic is under control, the effects of COVID-19 continue to plague the entertainment industry. Artists are still taking to stages worldwide, albeit with strict protocols in place, but many shows and events are finding themselves to be delayed or canceled. We recently reported on the news that Adele would shine on a Las Vegas stage for her coveted residency.

When tickets first went on sale, people stormed social media timelines complaining that they weren't able to cop tickets due to resellers, but it looks as if the show isn't going down at all after Adele shared that it had been canceled.



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

Just one day before she was to take to the Caesar's Palace stage, Adele appeared in a tearful video where she profusely apologized about the turn of events. It seems that the pandemic has caused several delays on the production side of things, forcing her to ax the show.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid. Half my crew and team are [ill] with Covid and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show."

"’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry."

Adele promised that her team is working on rescheduling the dates. Watch her video below.

