As fans have been enjoying listening to Adele's 30 in order as Spotify has removed the shuffle button, a reporter who interviewed the singer has gone viral. Sitdowns with certain celebrities are often a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and Matthew Doran, a host of Australian's Weekend Sunrise, received such a chance. Reports state that Doran was able to fly from Sydney to London, approximately 10,000 miles, for an interview with Adele that was later shut down.

Earlier this month, Doran was chatting with Adele when the Grammy-winning singer asked him what he thought of the singer's newly released record.



TOLGA AKMEN / Contributor / Getty Images

Doran was honest and told Adele that he hadn't even listened to 30 yet and according to The Daily Telegraph, she seemed offended. He had received an early copy of the album sent to his email address but he claimed he was "totally unaware" of the message. Later, the Channel 7 on-air host's interview was reportedly axed after Sony stated they were withholding the rights to the footage.

For his fumble, Doran was reportedly suspended and kept off-air for one week.

"I have since discovered it was sent to me as an 'e-card' link, which I somehow missed upon landing in London. It was an oversight but not a deliberate snub. This is the most important email I have ever missed," he said. His mistake caused Doran to become a trending topic and people worldwide criticized him.

