At this MTV Video Music Awards earlier this week, the couple that sparked the most buzz on the red carpet was a rather unexpected pairing – "Mr. Clean" rapper Yung Gravy, and the 42-year-old mother of TikTok star Addison Rae, Sheri Nicole Easterling.

While speaking with the press, the Minnesota-born recording artist shared that he's a fan of MILFs, and considers his date to be "the queen of MILFs." The pair also packed on the PDA, sharing some smooches in front of the camera before heading inside to watch the night's festivities unfold.

In a report shared on Tuesday (August 30), Page Six shared that Addison is reportedly "mortified" by the drama surrounding her parent's separation – now only amplified by Sheri and Gravy's public night out.

"Addison has seen her parents go through a lot of ups and downs over the years, but everything going on right now has been particularly overwhelming for her," a source shared with the outlet.

While the situation is said to be causing the 21-year-old a lot of stress, another Page Six report alleges that Yung Gravy and Easterling are attempting to pull off a PR stunt.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"It’s a PR relationship. It’s kissing, but it’s not real," an insider close to the 26-year-old dished, also pointing out that he typically goes for "young f*cking blonde girls like Tana Mongeau. I don’t think he’s just lusting after older ladies in real life. That’s just [not] real."

They noted that Gravy – real name Matthew Raymond Hauri – is currently chatting with a 25-year-old blonde female friend in the Instagram DMs, and shared that Easterling's motives in finding a younger man could be to compete with her ex, Monty Lopez, who had an alleged affair with a 25-year-old during their marriage.

"It would be Pete Davidson if she could have landed him, but the best-case scenario is Yung Gravy," they said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yung Gravy (@yunggravy)

Do you think that Sheri Nicole Easterling could possibly be in a real romance with Yung Gravy, or is it all viral bait? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via] [Via]