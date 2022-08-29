From Nicki Minaj's acceptance speech and career-spanning performance to Lizzo's clapback at those discussing her in the press, the 2022 VMAs were nothing short of eventful. However, the most talked about moment at the award show happened prior to the ceremony. Yung Gravy popped out with his date, Sheri Eastling, Addison Rae's 42-year-old mom, and referred to her as the "Queen Of MILFs." They also shared a kiss in the middle of an interview, which undoubtedly caught people's attention, including her estranged husband.



Sheri Nicole Easterling and Yung Gravy attend the 2022 MTV VMAs (ohnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Monty Lopez, Addison Rae's father, quickly fired back at Gravy on Instagram. "Unbothered! Thank you @youngravy for taking the leftovers! I would rather spent time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that SheriNicole made me abandon as a child in order to be with her!" he wrote. "Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child."

This appears to be a full 180 from when Gravy and Easterling began sharing flirtatious messages on social media. Earlier this year, he offered to step into the boxing ring with Yung Gravy.

As for the folks on Twitter, many were left shocked at the public display of affection on the red carpet. Some thought it was a win for Yung Gravy after Monty's proposal to fight while others showed their support for Rae as family affairs began spilling into the public.

Check a few reactions below.